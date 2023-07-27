Coleen Nolan has been handed a fine of nearly £1,000 fine after she was caught speeding in Blackpool. The 58-year-old singer and Loose Women presenter broke the 30mph speed limit whilst driving her Toyota near The Harbour psychiatric hospital and M55 on Saturday, July 8.

Nolan initially pleaded not guilty when appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on July 21, before changing her plea to guilty on the day of the trial. The Loose Women star was then fined £900 and handed six penalty points that were added to her licence.

The presenter must also pay a £360 surcharge to fund victim services and £150 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. The fine comes just days after Nolan revealed live on Loose Women that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Speaking on the show, she shared that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face. Nolan said that the diagnosis “hits you like a ton of bricks”, as she revealed she had undergone six weeks of treatment, which had been successful.

Nolan said she will no undergo chemo cream treatment to treat the melanoma on her face, adding: “My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard anybody say.

“I’m sick of cancer and also my first instinct was, I’m not telling anybody in my family because this, that I’ve got at the moment, seems nothing to what my sisters have been through.

“And now, what Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she’s having chemo. It just seemed for some reason to go back and go ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got a carcinoma’.”

Coleen Nolan has previously lost younger sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, with her sister Linda recently sharing an update that her cancer had spread to her brain. Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, which came just six years after her sister Anne’s diagnosis and four years before Bernie.

