A woman has planned to go to Australia for two weeks with a man she met just five days before.

Jessie Hallett, 28, spotted Lloyd Rowlands, 33, in her gym and thought he was "handsome". However, the pair didn't properly meet until they got chatting while in the sauna on June 3.

Lloyd mentioned he was going to Australia two weeks later and Jessie told him she had been before and could share some tips with him. After the pair met at the sauna, they kept bumping into each other and went on a date two days later. Lloyd asked Jessie if she wanted to come along on his trip.

Jessie Hallett and Lloyd Rowlands who are set to travel around Australia. | Jessie Hallett / SWNS

Jessie jumped at the chance, applying for her visa the next day and spending £1,400 on flights when it was approved. The pair are set to fly on June 22 and travel around Australia for two weeks.

Jessie, a social media manager, from Cardiff in Wales, said: "I have got no expectations. Even if I come back with a new mate it's amazing. It will be a trip of a lifetime. We've booked a helicopter tour and skydiving. We're doing shark diving. I love stuff like that."