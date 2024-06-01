Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as over 10 deer graze in Lyn’s front garden.

Incredible footage has captured the moment a herd of deer came to graze in a resident’s front garden.

Lyn Tremaine, 64, purchased a Ring Stick Up Cam two years ago to know when the “darling deer” were passing by.

Lyn said: “I have regular deer visits every night – sometimes just a few, other times over a hundred! They all stay together and follow each other, eating a lot of people’s plants on the way. That’s why I supply carrots, apples and deer pellet food. It’s usually all the mums with their young, but we do see the occasional young buck with them as you can see their antlers starting to grow.”

According to The British Deer Society, the deer in Lyn’s video, spotted in Estover, Plymouth, are fallow deer, one of six different deer species in Britain. Fallow deer stand at about 90 cm (3 feet) at the shoulder, with bucks weighing up to 100 kg (220 pounds) and females 45 kg (100 pounds). Its coat is a yellow, brown with white spots in summer and a grey, brown in winter.

Herd of deer graze in resident’s front garden.

Where can I see deer in the UK?

Destinations for deer-spotting suggested by the British Deer Society include:

Lyme Park, Cheshire

Richmond Park, Greater London

Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire

Helmingham Hall Gardens, Suffolk

Holkham Hall, Norfolk

Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley

Beecraigs Country Park, Linlithgow

Parkanaur Forest Park, Dungannon