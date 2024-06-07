Marvel’s Ant-Man spotted! Paul Rudd is captured enjoying a local snack while filming in shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd enjoying a local snack while filming in a shopping centre.
In the clip, recorded on June 4, Rudd is seen eating a bag of Tayto crisps on an escalator in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.
Paul Rudd has featured in many films including Romeo + Juliet (1996), This is 40 (2012) and most famously as Ant-Man in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He also appeared in the TV sitcom Friends as Phoebe Buffay’s love interest Mike Hannigan. Rudd was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2021.
Shoppers excitedly posted on social media about the sighting of Marvel’s Ant-Man.
Posting on X, one fan said: "Paul Rudd spotted filming in Dundrum shopping centre?!!” Another user commented: “Nothing to see here, just Paul Rudd embracing Ireland by eating @MrTaytoIreland @DundrumTC”.
Rudd, who was seen working with a camera crew, is believed to be filming a new movie called Power Ballad with Nick Jonas. Power Ballad, written by John Carney and Peter McDonald, is a ‘music-driven’ story about a wedding singer (Paul Rudd), a rock star (Nick Jonas) and the song that comes between them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.