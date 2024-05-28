Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A schoolgirl who was addicted to Yorkshire puddings has eaten a proper meal after having hypnotherapy.

Tallulah Dent, 11, has eaten six plain Aunt Bessie’s for dinner every day since she was four. She ate at least 24 a week and had a plate of the crispy battered puddings on Christmas Day. Trying different foods would make Tallulah feel physically sick and gag. She managed to eat a ham sandwich and occasionally a slice of cheese pizza but Tallulah always returned to Yorkshire puddings.

Tallulah asked her mum to find help after trying a chicken and vegetables dish left her in tears. Mum Gemma contacted cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist David Kilmurry after Tallulah was diagnosed with ARFID (avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder). Tallulah had 12 intense weeks of hypnotherapy sessions and she is now trying all kinds of foods.

Gemma, 41, of Staffordshire, said: “She will try things which before she physically couldn’t do. It’s made my life a lot easier. For dinner she’ll eat salad, crusty bread with roast chicken, tacos, there is a big improvement.”