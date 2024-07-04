This video More videos

Watch as Sid the seagull nips at a shop’s food cage before eating a bag of crisps.

A hilarious video shows a thieving seagull named Sid persistently pecks at a bag of crisps outside a shop before tucking into a bag of McCoys.

It’s thirsty work work spending all afternoon trying to steal food from a Hastings Old Town shop and Sid the gull was snapped popping into the Hastings Arms for some refreshment.

The pub is in George Street, just a few yards away from Arkwhites Best Before shop where Sid has stolen numerous packets of crisps from. The photo was taken by a Hastings resident on June 30 just after Arkwhites had closed.

Sid has officially been banned from the shop due to his pilfering antics, but it hasn’t stopped him showing up day after day, during shop opening hours, to try his luck again.