Watch This: I visited Bananamoon to see how they make their perfect Banana Mojitos

This video More videos

Bananamoon is a quintessentially cool Glasgow bar out in Glasgow’s West End. In an area populated with great bars, it more than holds its own.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Western Road spot has become well known for its laidback, cool vibes in stylish surroundings. In recent times, Bananamoon has also extended its offerings, now opening as a coffee shop during the day, as well as its incredible bar offering at night.

During the day, you can pop in to play some board games and grab a coffee, or something a bit harder, before coming back in the evening to hear cool DJs, and drink some tasty cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years Bananamoon has built up a reputation as a place absolutely dripping with cool, and it's a testament to their efforts how popular the bar has become in the local area - even drawing in crowds from further afield.