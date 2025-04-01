Watch This: I visited Bananamoon to see how they make their perfect Banana Mojitos
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Great Western Road spot has become well known for its laidback, cool vibes in stylish surroundings. In recent times, Bananamoon has also extended its offerings, now opening as a coffee shop during the day, as well as its incredible bar offering at night.
During the day, you can pop in to play some board games and grab a coffee, or something a bit harder, before coming back in the evening to hear cool DJs, and drink some tasty cocktails.
Over the years Bananamoon has built up a reputation as a place absolutely dripping with cool, and it's a testament to their efforts how popular the bar has become in the local area - even drawing in crowds from further afield.
We caught up with Alexa from Bananamoon to see how they make their Banana Mojitos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.