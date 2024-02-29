Watch: TikTok’s West End Mum talks about her favourite local places on the Glasgow Film Festival red carpet
Ahead of Glasgow Film Festival’s sold out opening gala Love Lies Bleeding, we spoke to Zara Gladman on the red carpet, otherwise known as TikTok’s West End Mum.
“I’m so excited, I mean there’s an actual red carpet!”
Have you heard much about the whole Wonka Event controversy yet?
“I have yeah, it’s kind of taken over the internet a wee bit. It makes me very proud to be Glaswegian I think because it’s literally in the Hollywood Reporter. It’s a global phenomenon. So yeah, it’s a very Glasgow story.
Favourite places to eat in Glasgow?
“I think I’m going to have to say places in the West End because of the whole ‘West End Mum’. Suissi, the Malaysian-vegan place in Partick, it’s amazing. I love Partick Duck Club. I love all the Indian food that you get - Mother India. I love food, so yeah I think we do quite well.
Favourite pub?
“That is so hard. If it was West End Mum then it would be the Chip rooftop. If it was me, probably somewhere a bit more casual. You know I do quite like an old man pub. I love The Bell for some cosy vibes.”
The festival is running from 28 February to 10 March. All listings can be found here.