Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of Glasgow Film Festival’s sold out opening gala Love Lies Bleeding, we spoke to Zara Gladman on the red carpet, otherwise known as TikTok’s West End Mum.

“I’m so excited, I mean there’s an actual red carpet!”

Have you heard much about the whole Wonka Event controversy yet?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have yeah, it’s kind of taken over the internet a wee bit. It makes me very proud to be Glaswegian I think because it’s literally in the Hollywood Reporter. It’s a global phenomenon. So yeah, it’s a very Glasgow story.

Favourite places to eat in Glasgow?

“I think I’m going to have to say places in the West End because of the whole ‘West End Mum’. Suissi, the Malaysian-vegan place in Partick, it’s amazing. I love Partick Duck Club. I love all the Indian food that you get - Mother India. I love food, so yeah I think we do quite well.

Favourite pub?

“That is so hard. If it was West End Mum then it would be the Chip rooftop. If it was me, probably somewhere a bit more casual. You know I do quite like an old man pub. I love The Bell for some cosy vibes.”