St Patricks Day is just around the corner - so where are the best places to celebrate in Glasgow?

St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland.

The day was originally celebrated with religious feasts and services. Since then, St. Patrick’s Day has become a secular celebration of Irish culture with people celebrating across the globe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, where are the best places to celebrate this year in Glasgow?

Kitty O’Shea’s

This establishment is a city staple, and situated right in the heart of Glasgow right next to Central Station making it convenient for all the friends you’re celebrating with.

As well as a welcoming and cosy atmosphere, the pub plays most sports games on their TVs and has live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 15 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6AY Website: https://kitty-osheas.com/glasgow-city/

O’Neill’s Merchant Square

This pub is the perfect place to enjoy a cosy lunch with your obligatory pint of the ‘black stuff’.

For St Patrick’s Day they will be hosting an event filled with live music, food and drinks. To commemorate the day their menu has their limited edition St Pat’s Pot of Cold Bomb, as well as a perfectly poured Guinness on offer.

In the lead up to the big day they will have music, all the Six Nations live action, fancy dress, a party atmosphere and as well as offers on food and drink.

Address: 71-73 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY Website: O’Neill’s Merchant Square

Malones

There will be a St Patrick’s Festival Weekend taking place at Malones Glasgow from the 17th -20th March.

This is a free event for people in Glasgow to get together for a street party at an authentic Irish pub to celebrate St Patrick’s day.

The street outside of the pub will be cordoned off for street parties, BBQs, live music, pop-up bars.

Address: Malones Glasgow, 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow, G2 4AB. Open Times: Open 11am-3am every day. Website: https://malonesbarglasgow.com/

Murphy’s Irish Bar

This weekend Murphy’s will be hosting live music all weekend, with more than ten acts scheduled to play.

Entry is free.

Address: 49 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NX Website: Murphy’s Irish Bar

Kelly’s

Pints of Guinness being served. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Join the people of Kelly’s this weekend for three days of musical entertainment.

From Friday 18 March to Sunday 20 March there will be live musical performances, as well as their usual roster of lovely drinks on offer.

Address: 72 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE Website: https://www.facebook.com/kellysglasgowcity/

Grace’s Irish Sports Bar

This pub has put a contemporary twist on the classic Irish pub.

Grace’s has established themselves as a staple in the Glasgow pub community. Every week from Thursday - Sunday you can catch some of the best Irish bands and singers around.

The pub also screens live international matches throughout the establishment, from football to golf, they stream it all.

They have a great menu including all your favourite pub grub, as well as some new additions like their nachos.

Address: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD Website: https://www.gracesbarglasgow.com/

Waxy O’Connor’s Glasgow

Waxy O’Connor’s is a huge name in the Irish pub scene, and one of the most popular Irish pubs in Glasgow.

The pub is incredibly convenient, being located a few minutes from Glasgow Queen Street station, and Buchanan street.

They have a line-up of music, food, giveaways and live sport happening across the whole of St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Address: 44 W George St, Glasgow G2 1DH Website: https://waxyoconnorsglasgow.co.uk/

Brazen Head

The Brazen Head has been in Glasgow, since its birth in 1994, using the same name of the famous bar in Dublin.

Inside the bar is a shrine to Celtic and their heroes, past and present, and an incredible collection of Celtic and football memorabilia.

This weekend they will have a range of matches, and bands on offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Address: 1-3 Cathcart Rd, Glasgow G42 7BE Website: https://www.brazenhead.net/

Molly Malone’s

Molly Malone’s is hosting an entire St Patrick’s week, with a roster filled to the brim with music, deals and sport.

Thursday 17th March St Patrick’s Day will kick off with live music all day from 1pm with Boolavogue, followed by Danny Kelly & closing with The Jakes. There will be an Irish menu available from 11am through lunchtime, as well as face painting & giveaways too!

Behind the bar pints of Guinness will be available for just £3.10.

Friday 18 March will be filled with sports and living music with the pub streaming the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3.30pm. Later in the evening there will be live music from Damien & Michael.

On Saturday the pub will be showing the Guinness Six Nations Finale’s day, starting with Wales Vs Italy at 2.15pm. There will be live music available on both evenings throughout the weeknd.

Address: 224 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UG Website: Molly Malone’s

Drouthy’s

Food, Guinness, live music, and live sport - what more could you need for a St Patrick’s celebration?

Drouthy’s has made a name for itself by offering a welcoming atmosphere to all who pass through the door, as well as, its classic pub grub and great selection of pints behind the bar.

Address: 155 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BJ Website: Drouthy’s

Jinty Mcginty’s

This independent pub has been situated in Glasgow for more than 30 years. It is a family owned original Irish Bar in the heart of the West End.

The pub is renowned for its music events seven nights a week, their Guinness and also their famous St Patrick’s day celebrations.

The pub was named best bar 2015 award and Scottish Entertainment Best irish Bar 2018.