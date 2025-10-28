Bonfire Night 2025 is only a few short days away, with the skyline of Glasgow and the surrounding areas being lit up by a cornucopia of dazzling fireworks and the smell of the bonfires and gunpowder permeating the air once again.

But not quite in Glasgow’s city centre once again this year - for which the main reason is the estimated high cost of reinstating the major Glasgow Green event, though the Firework Control Zones are also being implemented across three communities to combat firework misuse.

Which means that some of the best Bonfire Night events do involve a drive; however, to make matters easier for yourselves this year, we’ve had a look at 13 Bonfire Night events that are all no more than a 60-minute drive from Glasgow - if that.

Some of them are popular events that have been annual occasions for their local communities, while others have become staples around the area, and you might not be the only one to be travelling from Glasgow this year.

All of which we’ve ensured are family-friendly, including some events that have a “firework-free zone” for those whose constitution no longer allows them to sit through the loud symphony of explosions this year.

So where could you be travelling to this Bonfire Night? Read on to find out our selection!

1 . Halfway Fireworks Display (November 1) The Halfway Fireworks Display is a massive, free community event in Cambuslang, drawing crowds from across the area for a lively evening of entertainment. Fairground rides will run from 1:00 PM, creating an all-day atmosphere, with the spectacular and well-attended fireworks display scheduled to light up the sky around 7:00 PM. 🗺️ Address: Newton Park & Ride | Contributed

2 . Hamilton Rugby Club Fireworks Display (November 1) Hamilton Rugby Club's annual event offers a great night out for the family to celebrate the start of the Bonfire Night weekend at the Laigh Bent grounds. Running from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM, the event promises an explosive and spectacular fireworks show, supported by various food stalls serving refreshments throughout the evening. 🗺️ Hamilton Rugby Club, 121 Bent Road, Hamilton, ML3 6PY | Canva

3 . Strathaven Fireworks (November 1) This well-established event in the picturesque town of Strathaven features both a huge bonfire and a high-quality magical fireworks display in the local park. Starting at 5:30 PM (show at 7:30 PM), the event is a ticketed fundraiser, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting local community projects, including food banks. 🗺️ Strathaven Park, Glasgow Road, Strathaven ML10 6LZ | Strathaven Round Table