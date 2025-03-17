Things to do in Glasgow: 6 things to do in Glasgow this Easter holiday

The Glasgow schools break up for the Easter Holiday on Friday, 4 April until Tuesday, 22 April 2025, meaning there’s plenty of time to fill for busy parents looking to keep the kids entertained.

We’ve taken a look at the best events and attractions around the city during the Easter holiday break, from museums to wrestling superstars, in order to recommend some fun things to do in Glasgow during the break.

Take a look at six things to do in Glasgow this Easter Holiday.

1 . Riverside Museum The Riverside Museum is a brilliant way of learning about Glasgow, spend this Easter break exploring this brilliant museum. Free entry. 100 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow G3 8RS | National World

2 . Easter Egg Trail at The Tenement House You can make this Easter one to remember by taking part in Tenement House's annual Easter Egg Trail. 18th Apr 2025 to 21st Apr 2025. 10am - 4.30pm. £5 per trail + Eventbrite booking fee. 145 Buccleuch Street, Glasgow West End G3 6QN | The National Trust for Scotland

3 . Grado’s Big Family Wrestling Bash Grado’s Big Family Wrestling Bash comes to Pavilion Theatre Glasgow on Saturday 5th April. You can expect an action-packed afternoon of the best Pro Wrestling with Panto-style laughs along the way. 5th April 2025 2.30pm. 121 Renfield Street, G2 3AX. £15 - £22 | Contributed

4 . National Brick Events Explore rare sets, minifigures galore, and a LEGO play area for the kids as National Brick Events comes toEasterhouse Sports Centre, Glasgow. 12th April 2025 10am - 4pm. 12 Auchinlea Road, Glasgow East End G34 9HQ Photo: C Cheminot from Pixabay