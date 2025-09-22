Alien: Earth will conclude its first season on Disney Plus very soon 👽

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alien: Earth’s first season will conclude in a few hours.

The Disney Plus release time for episode eight has been confirmed.

But when can you expect the finale to be out?

Alien: Earth is set to conclude its first season in a matter of hours. The sci-fi horror series has been terrifying viewers since early August.

The Real Monsters will be coming as the show wraps up its initial run on Disney Plus and FX. Just one episode is left in the series, if you can imagine it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Hawley’s show is a prequel to the 1979 science fiction classic - Alien. It takes place two years before the events on the Nostromo as the Xenomorph terror arrives on our own world.

But when does the season finale come out? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Alien: Earth this week?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The prequel series has reached the end of its first season on Disney Plus. The finale will be entitled The Real Monsters, which is totally not ominous at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, via Fulton Critic, gives away absolutely nothing. It simply reads: “A new power dynamic emerges.”

What time is Alien: Earth out on Disney Plus?

The show has become a firm fixture of mid-week TV schedule since its debut back in early August. Alien: Earth is broadcast on FX in the US, as well as streaming on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Disney+ with episodes arriving weekly.

Alien: Earth’s last episode is once again set to broadcast at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (September 23). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (September 24).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The last episode of Alien: Earth will be available on September 24 in the UK.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Stream Disney+ from just £4.99/month 🎥✨ (aff) £ 4.99 Buy now Buy now Whether you’re into Marvel battles 🦸, Star Wars sagas 🚀, Pixar tearjerkers 😭 or Disney classics 🐭, Disney+ has something for everyone. In the UK, you can choose from three great plans – including a brilliant value ad-supported option from just £4.99/month. Watch new originals, box office hits, true crime, documentaries, comedies, dramas and more – all in stunning HD or 4K depending on your plan. Premium lets you stream ad-free in Dolby Atmos, and even download to watch offline on 10 devices. Start watching from only £4.99/month – sign up for Disney+ here