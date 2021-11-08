All the places the children of Glasgow can find Santa this Christmas!

Santa Claus is coming to...Glasgow. Find out where you can go and catch him!

We found some of the best places Santa is going to be throughout the festive period, from breakfasts to Woodland walks it seems he will have time for all the children of Glasgow.

Dobbies Braehead, and across the region - They have a woodland walk filled with Christmas characters, and eventually a face to face with Santa himself who will be giving out toys. They have a number of sessions available throughout the end of November and December for £11.99 a ticket.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa’s Quiet Grotto - Dobbies has worked with charity Autism Together to accommodate children with additional needs from December 10th. During the visits, music and flashing lights will be turned off. You can pre-select your age appropriate gifts.

Jungle Creek Softplay - Santa will be at this location on December 12th giving out presents and saying hello!

Number 10 Hotel - Santa will be at Number 10 Hotel from the 4th - 12th of December having breakfast and handing out presents to children. Tickets will be £14.95 and are available now.

Celtic Park - The famous grounds will also be hosting a breakfast with Santa event again this year after much success in previous years. The events will be happening on the 5th and the 11th of December

Braehead Shopping Centre - Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Market will be returning to the centre this year. Tickets are available now and the festivities kick off on November 12th.