André Rieu has announced a 14-date tour for 2023 which includes a visit to Glasgow - here’s everything you need to know.

Violin superstar André Rieu has announced he will be embarking on a 14 date tour across the UK and Ireland this year. Fans will be pleased to know that amongst the tour dates are not one, but two, dates in Glasgow.

André is a favourite among many and has garnered fans all over the world, bringing classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.

Advertisement

One of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, he performs live for an audience of more than half a million each year and has been touring around the world with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world, for 35 years. His YouTube videos have far over one billion views and nine million fans follow him on Facebook and each year he breaks records with his much-loved cinema broadcasts.

Most Popular

So, how can you get tickets to André Rieu’s brand new tour? Here’s everything you need to know including when the star is playing in Glasgow.

Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.

When is André Rieu coming to Glasgow?

Advertisement

Advertisement

André Rieu is scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 26 and 27.

How to get tickets

Tickets are already on sale for André’s UK and Ireland tour in April/May 2023 with his Johann Strauss Orchestra which will be followed by the USA leg of the tour in the Autumn. Tickets for both Glasgow OVO Hydro events are on sale via the musicians official website.

Full list of 2023 tour dates

Advertisement