Arctic Monkeys announce UK tour including Glasgow Bellahouston House gig: how to get tickets, presale details
Arctic Monkeys will be visiting Glasgow on their UK tour - here’s what you need to know.
Arctic Monkeys have announced their UK and Ireland tour dates, including a Glasgow show.
It has been five years since the band toured the UK, besides their recent Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 set.
Their new album, ‘The Car’ will be released on October 21 2022.
The indie-rock band will be joined by The Hives and The Mysterines as their support act.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and how to get tickets.
When are Arctic Monkeys coming to Glasgow on UK tour?
Arctic Monkeys are coming to Glasgow’s Bellahouston House on June 25 2023.
How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys
Tickets go on September 30 at 9am, and can be purchased via See Tickets.
Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am via See Tickets.
Fans can pre-order ‘The Car’ from the band’s webstore to get access.
Full list of Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour dates
26 May, 2023 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
31 May, 2023 - Coventry, Building Society Arena
2 June, 2023 - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford
5 June, 2023 - Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
7 June, 2023 - Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
9 June, 2023 - Sheffield, Hillsborough Park
10 June, 2023 - Sheffield, Hillsborough Park
12 June, 2023 - Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
14 June, 2023 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
16 June, 2023 - London, Emirates Stadium
17 June, 2023 - London, Emirates Stadium
20 June, 2023 - Dublin, Marlay Park
25 June, 2023 - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
