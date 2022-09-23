Arctic Monkeys will be visiting Glasgow on their UK tour - here’s what you need to know.

Arctic Monkeys have announced their UK and Ireland tour dates, including a Glasgow show.

It has been five years since the band toured the UK, besides their recent Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 set.

Their new album, ‘The Car’ will be released on October 21 2022.

The indie-rock band will be joined by The Hives and The Mysterines as their support act.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and how to get tickets.

When are Arctic Monkeys coming to Glasgow on UK tour?

Arctic Monkeys are coming to Glasgow’s Bellahouston House on June 25 2023.

How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys

Tickets go on September 30 at 9am, and can be purchased via See Tickets.

Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am via See Tickets.

Fans can pre-order ‘The Car’ from the band’s webstore to get access.

Full list of Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour dates

26 May, 2023 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

31 May, 2023 - Coventry, Building Society Arena

2 June, 2023 - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

5 June, 2023 - Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium

7 June, 2023 - Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

9 June, 2023 - Sheffield, Hillsborough Park

10 June, 2023 - Sheffield, Hillsborough Park

12 June, 2023 - Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium

14 June, 2023 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

16 June, 2023 - London, Emirates Stadium

17 June, 2023 - London, Emirates Stadium

20 June, 2023 - Dublin, Marlay Park

25 June, 2023 - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park