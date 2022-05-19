Art car boot sale returning to SWG3

The popular art car boot sales are returning to SWG3 this summer.

Taking place in the venue’s vast outdoor and indoor spaces on June 25-26, it’s set to be an exciting showcase of the best contemporary artwork from across Scotland.

Artists will sell work from the boot of cars, vans, bikes and skateboards - offering a unique opportunity to meet artists in person.

There will be great discounts on unique works and limited editions; including drawing, painting, prints, sculpture, photography and ceramics. This is also an opportunity to learn more about the process of art making and pick up rarely available preparatory sketches for exhibitions, maquettes, and much more.

The event is held at SWG3.

With artwork prices ranging from £5 to £5000, guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about the process of art making and there will be a delicious selection of food and drink on offer throughout the weekend.

An adult ticket is £5 - available on the door - and includes a mystery raffle ticket, a chance to win a print by one of Glasgow’s leading contemporary artists. Under 16's go free.

Artists who took part in 2019 included well known names like Christine Borland, Jacqueline Donachie, France-Lise McGurn, Laura Aldridge, Beagles and Ramsey, Claire Barclay, Roderick Buchanan, Erica Eyres, Mads Holm, Tessa Lynch, Toby Paterson, Kate V Robertson. The full 2022 list will be announced soon.