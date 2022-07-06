Art exhibition celebrating Scottish literature doyenne to open in Glasgow

A public art exhibition celebrating the work of Scottish novelist, poet and playwright Naomi Mitchison will open in Glasgow this autumn.

The exhibition follows free creative workshops with communities located on the Clyde estuary.

As part of the celebrations for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, provider of creative spaces, Wasps, the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, and award-winning multidisciplinary artist Rhona Taylor have been collaborating with community groups in Carradale, Tarbert and Glasgow.

The locations mark the traditional fishing route along the Clyde to The Briggait, which once served as Scotland’s largest fish market and is now operated by Wasps as a major arts centre.

Artist Rhona Taylor and Jonathan Walker from Clyde Fishermen’s Trust held a workshop with pupils from Carradale Primary School to create original artwork, taking inspiration from the life and work of 20th century writer and polymath Naomi Mitchison.

In each location, Rhona Taylor, who is also a Wasps tenant, has worked alongside local communities to explore and respond to different elements and themes present within Naomi Mitchison’s work.

The resulting exhibition will be held at Wasps’ The Briggait, which now serves as a working home for artists and creators and features gallery and event space.