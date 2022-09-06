Called Ferguson and Barton, it takes its name from the main characters of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo and as a bonus, the film itself will be shown at the theatre’s cinema next Tuesday (September 13)

The performers and creators of this show are real-life couple Jim Maganello and Lucy Ireland who aim to explore the theme of whether we can ever really know the person who is closest to us.

Specially designed video footage is used throughout to add to the drama which has been created in conjuction between drama company Shotput Platform and Perth Theatre.