9 to 5 is billed as a great night out

​Teasing the show on International Women’s Day, the club are excited to bring this upbeat, empowering, and hilarious musical to Airdrie.

The Carluke based club have over 100 years under their belt performing for audiences in Lanarkshire and are thrilled to be taking on this new challenge.

9 to 5 The Musical follows a story based on 20th Century Fox film of the same name that sees characters Violet, Judy and Doralee take on their company’s autocratic, "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss hoping to overthrow him. With Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, '9 to 5 The Musical” is energetic and fun night out for all the family.

Airdrie Town Hall is a new venue for the club after Motherwell Theatre and Concert Hall suffered sudden closures due to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) which saw productions from many community groups across Lanarkshire face devastating cancellations.

Nicola Carmichael, production convenor for the club, said: “We knew we had to come back with a bang this year after the disappointment of the cancellation of our last production and we feel like this show will be a hit with our members and our audiences.

"We know all too well the talent and hard work that goes into creating memorable performances, and our members are more than due their moment to display that to an audience. We can’t wait to get started!

“We know we’re going to have a lot of fun putting 9 to 5 together and I urge anyone who would like to join us and get involved to contact us. We’re a friendly group and we’re always looking for new additions on and backstage.”

For those interested in finding out more about the club, CAOS will be hosting a Welcome Night on Mon 25th March in Wishaw Academy from 7-10pm with all welcome. Get in touch on Facebook @CarlukeAOS