Glasgow has been transformed into Gotham (Getty Images)

Catgirl filming in pictures: Leslie Grace spotted in catsuit for the first time as shooting continues

Glasgow city centre has been transformed into a slice of Gotham

By Rosalind Erskine
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:41 pm

Filming of Batgirl in the city centre ramped up this week with lead actress Leslie Grace spotted running from a burning building.

Fans of the DC franchise also caught their first glimpse of Grace wearing her iconic Catsuit costume.

Dozens of HBO Max crew members could be seen capturing the dramatic scene.

Here are the latest pictures from the filming of Catgirl.

1. Batgirl latest

Leslie Grace was spotted wearing the Catgirl outfit on set for the first time (John Devlin)

Photo: John Devlin

2. Batgirl latest

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have also been spotted on the set (Getty Images)

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. Batgirl latest

A criminal was apprehended by a Gotham police officer earlier this week (Getty Images)

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. Batgirl latest

Glasgow shop fronts have been given a makeover (Getty Images)

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

