Filming of Batgirl in the city centre ramped up this week with lead actress Leslie Grace spotted running from a burning building.
Fans of the DC franchise also caught their first glimpse of Grace wearing her iconic Catsuit costume.
Dozens of HBO Max crew members could be seen capturing the dramatic scene.
Here are the latest pictures from the filming of Catgirl.
Leslie Grace was spotted wearing the Catgirl outfit on set for the first time (John Devlin)
Photo: John Devlin
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have also been spotted on the set (Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
A criminal was apprehended by a Gotham police officer earlier this week (Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
Glasgow shop fronts have been given a makeover (Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell