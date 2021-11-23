Celebrate St Andrew's festival at Milton of Campsie village hall

Free tickets from Eventbrite via link https://campsiefest.org.uk/live-festivals/ or at the entrance, but with a covid limit.

While the concerts are free, a donation of £5 is hoped for as contribution to Milton of Campsie Village Hall Trust, which gives the Hall without charge to Campsie Festivals Association.

At 5pm on Friday 26 the Art Exhibition opens to the public. There will be 70 paintings of local artists displayed - many for sale. Public viewing from 10.30 daily, except during concerts.

At 5.30pm there’s the official opening of the festival by Stuart McDonald MP, followed at 7.30pm with a concert by Willow Moon - a well-known quartet with guitars, and Scottish songs. Scottish. Also there’s Stan and Rona duo with Celtic Americana songs.

On Saturday 27 at 10.30am there’s a story-writing workshop run by Claire Millar, for children and adults. To participate contact 07546 670190 or [email protected]

Then, from 2.15pm there will be A Real Scottish Ceilidh concert (but no dancing) with Campsie Scottish Folk Players, and renowned composer, Eddie McGuire (flute), local folk musicians and singers.

At 7.30, back by popular demand, there’s a concert by ARCARA the unique full Recorder Consort of up to seven amazing players.

On Sunday, November 28 from 2.30pm, JazzCo will present a celebration of the music of Richard Burton, who was their Band Leader and who sadly died from covid in November 2020.

Richard was a great supporter of our CampsieFests and many of his superb jazz compositions will be featured. During this memorial concert the prize for most popular painting will be awarded.

The festival culminates at 7pm on Sunday 28 with a Classical Chamber Music Concert by Milngavie Strings playing Haydn, Stamitz, Mendelssohn, Boccherini Dvorak and also Frank McCamley, the bass-baritone, singing Vaughan Williams song cycle Songs of a Travel, with words by Robert Louis Stevenson.