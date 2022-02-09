Circus of Horrors is coming back to Motherwell for first time in two years

It is not for the faint hearted but The Circus of Horrors is returning to Motherwell Concert Hall for the first time in two years on Friday, February 25 with a brand new show.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:09 pm

Called ‘The Witch’ the show encompasses amazing and bizarre circus acts with an original rock score and stellar light show – and is currently wowing audiences across the UK on a nationwide tour.

The audience can expect a a sinister story of witchcraft which puts an unsparing focus on the legendary witch trials where countless men and women were put to death.

The circus which was formed in Glastonbury has been running for 26 very successful years, including in London's West End and has even reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Please note that the content of the show, which features adult humour and some nudity, means it is not suitable for children.

Tickets are now available from the box office on 01698 403120 or by accessing culturenl.co.uk.

