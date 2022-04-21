Hard-working volunteers at Cumbernauld Community Forum have confirmed that the big bash’s base of The Link Centre will be swapped for the Muirfield Centre in South Muirfield Road as health chiefs expect the former still to be in use for Covid-19 vaccinations.
Co-organiser Billy Lees said: “We've had to make this change of venue and this year we’ve had less time to organise the event because of when the decision was made, but I am sure it is going to be a very big success.
"We got money from the Campsies Fund to partly pay for the event and may be getting cash from the council fund for events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
"The royal party this year is from Primary Seven at Westfield Primary and everyone from the school is very excited.”
Billy, who successfully revived the town-wide gala day in 2010 with his forum colleague John King, has revealed that this will be the last event they’ll organise and that they will be jointly making the coronations on the day.
He added: “I’ve been doing a lot of work on this like getting the funfair and I’ve plenty still to do but we are very glad to be able to say that this is going ahead this year.”