Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The secret garden

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society will be returning to the new venue for what is the second time this year, after a sold-out staging of 'Sunshine on Leith' back in May.

And the show they are currently polishing to perfection while rehearsing like mad is 'The Secret Garden' with its 23-strong cast.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is closely based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett and puts the focus on 11-year-old Mary Lennox who returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered,reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin but manages to find magical inspiration her new surroundings.

Most Popular

It will be choreographed by Kirsten Stewart and has Ronan Corkey as its musical director.

The show will be directed by Fraser Morrison who said:“It is a genuine honour and privilege to be back once again directing for Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society.

"Having the opportunity to bring this classic story to life whilst working with a wonderful cast of local talent has been a fantastic experience so far. Returning to perform in Cumbernauld in May was such a special experience, and really did feel like a celebratory homecoming with a standing ovation every night!

"We are proud to be at the heart of the theatrical community in Cumbernauld and would encourage all those who have never seen this show before to come along and be brought on a wonderful journey of love, loss, and renewal as these classic characters from children’s literature get brought to life on stage in magical fashion.