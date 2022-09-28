The theatre has been working with company Visible Fictions to bring a sea voyage of one Robbie Stevenson that starts on the Forth and Clyde Canal and makes its way all the way to the ocean.

Robbie loves the book ‘Treasure Island’ and prefers to hide behind its pages before fate takes a hand and sends this young lad on a journey that is full of buried treasure and adventure to the strain of sea shanties!

Written by award-winning writer, Ross MacKay, this show is of course inspired by the classic tale by Robert Louis Stevenson. It is aimed at over fives and has a particularly Scottish slant.

Tickets range from £15 to £13.