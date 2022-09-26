By Clare Grant

The so-called Dandelion Harvest festivaI has been commissioned by influential group EventScotland and is being paid for by Scottish Government.

This local celebration however has been organised by hardworking volunteers at Cumbernauld Village Community Council which has teamed up with Cumbernauld Old Parish Church – and that is why the event will be held in the atmospheric surroundings of the Manse garden, from 11am to 2.30pm.

It will involve attractions as diverse as gardening demonstrations, a tool swop shop, a circus skill workshop, an ‘upcycling’ workshop and face painting.

There will also be a treasure hunt, foraging, a blender bike which will create delicious fruit smoothies plus live music will feature.

Organiser Lisa Snedden said: “There will be a range of activities to encourage people to grow their own fruit, veggies or herbs, whether it’s in a garden or a pot on a window ledge. We are encouraging people to bring their own picnic, browse the stalls, watch the demonstrations and enjoy the entertainment.”