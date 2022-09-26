Cumbernauld Village harvest festival event that was cancelled during period of mourning has now been re-scheduled
Special harvest- themed family friendly events are being held all over Scotland this month and Cumbernauld Village will host its very on bash on Saturday ( September 10)
The so-called Dandelion Harvest festivaI has been commissioned by influential group EventScotland and is being paid for by Scottish Government.
This local celebration however has been organised by hardworking volunteers at Cumbernauld Village Community Council which has teamed up with Cumbernauld Old Parish Church – and that is why the event will be held in the atmospheric surroundings of the Manse garden, from 11am to 2.30pm.
It will involve attractions as diverse as gardening demonstrations, a tool swop shop, a circus skill workshop, an ‘upcycling’ workshop and face painting.
Most Popular
There will also be a treasure hunt, foraging, a blender bike which will create delicious fruit smoothies plus live music will feature.
Organiser Lisa Snedden said: “There will be a range of activities to encourage people to grow their own fruit, veggies or herbs, whether it’s in a garden or a pot on a window ledge. We are encouraging people to bring their own picnic, browse the stalls, watch the demonstrations and enjoy the entertainment.”
The group has stressed that the picturesque setting is not one which lends itself to ample parking space so visitors are being advised to make their way there by foot or public transport to avoid the bottlenecks commonly linked with this area.