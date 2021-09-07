Fans of psychedelic- style rock are being catered to by young band The Kundalini Genie who have the unique honour of being the debut performers at the new amenity.
There will be another live music event featuring Yvonne Lyon on Sunday, October 3 before the theatre makes way for its first dramatic production which will be Romeo and Juliet. This will run from Monday, October 4 until Saturday, October 9.
Other musicians booked in include James Grant on Saturday, November 6 and Boo Hewerdine on Sunday November 7. For more information contact 01236 732 887.