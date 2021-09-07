Cumbernauld's live music scene set for major boost with opening of new theatre

When Cumbernauld finally gets its new theatre on Friday, October 1. the first performance will not be a play but a live music event.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:22 am

Fans of psychedelic- style rock are being catered to by young band The Kundalini Genie who have the unique honour of being the debut performers at the new amenity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be another live music event featuring Yvonne Lyon on Sunday, October 3 before the theatre makes way for its first dramatic production which will be Romeo and Juliet. This will run from Monday, October 4 until Saturday, October 9.

Other musicians booked in include James Grant on Saturday, November 6 and Boo Hewerdine on Sunday November 7. For more information contact 01236 732 887.