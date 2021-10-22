Doves cancel Glasgow gigs due to mental health concern for band member Jimi Goodwin

Indie-rock band, Doves, have cancelled all future live performances, including two gigs at Barrowland in Glasgow in February 2022.

Doves were due to play Barrowland in Glasgow on Friday February 18 and Saturday February 19, 2022 but along with all other future live performances, they too have been cancelled.

In a statement put out across social media on Friday, the band explained the reasoning behind the shock news was due to concern for the mental health of Doves vocalist and bassist, Jimi Goodwin, 51.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimi Goodwin released his own personal statement alongside the one published by the band.

“I am unfortunately unable to commit to forthcoming Doves live dates, meaning they have to be cancelled,” said Goodwin on Friday.

“My decision to bow out, is believe me, not something I’ve taken lightly.

“One should never apologise for having issues with their mental health, but I do want to say ‘sorry’ to all that have bought tickets.

“I’m truly grateful for the patience, love and understanding of my brothers Andy, Jez and Rebelski.”

Jimi Goodwin of the Doves performs during the BBC Electric Proms festival at The Roundhouse on October 22, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Goodwin added: I’m also incredibly grateful for the support, love and appreciation folks have shown for Doves’ music over the years,” he said.

“The reception ‘The Universal Want’ received, our first LP in eleven years, left us immensely proud.

“What fantastic affirmation of Jez, Andy and I.

“Sunshine in these tumultuous times. Thank you.”

The other two members of the band, twin brothers Jez and Andy Williams, apologised saying it “isn’t possible” for the band to commit to a string of live performances.

“We are gutted to have to say that all upcoming Doves live dates have to be cancelled.

“We have to take each other’s welfare as seriously as the music and, sadly, mental health issues simply mean that performing live isn’t possible for us at this time or for the immediate future.”

Refunds can be obtained at point of purchase, say the band on its official website dovesofficial.com

TODO: define component type video-youtube