Today marks the 60th birthday of acclaimed hip-hop artist, producer and businessman Andre Romelle Young - known to the world as the incomparable Dr. Dre.
One of the most influential figures in hip-hop history, Dre rose to fame as a founding member of N.W.A., he helped shape the genre with Straight Outta Compton (1988), pioneering gangsta rap. His 1992 solo debut, The Chronic, introduced the world to G-funk and cemented his status as a production genius.
He later founded Aftermath Entertainment, signing and mentoring superstars like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Xzibit.
Beyond music, Dre revolutionized the tech industry with Beats by Dre, which he sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014, making him one of hip-hop’s wealthiest moguls.
His cultural impact extends to philanthropy, documentary work (The Defiant Ones), and a legendary Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 - which also happened to feature Kendrick Lamar three years before he would himself perform a stunning set at the Super Bowl.
So as Dre turns 60, we’ve scoured through Getty Images’ archives to bring some memorable images captured of Dr Dre through the annuls of time; have you a favourite Dr Dre moment to share on his birthday?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.