​East Neuk Festival (ENF) is entering two years of celebrations: the 20th anniversary of its founding (2024) then its 20th festival (2025). Both will see special programmes of unique, curated performances by top international and Scottish artists, old friends returning and new faces debuting.

The East Neuk Festival has long since established itself on Fife's arts calendar (Pic: Submitted)

​The full 2024 programme will be announced on 25 January 2024.

Headliners include three superb string quartets - the Doric, Pavel Haas and (making their UK debut) the remarkable young Scandinavians, Opus 13. They bring Nordic music (Grieg and Tarrodi) while Belfiato Wind Quintet bring Czech music and two very different pianists play Beethoven alongside music of their respective homelands: Japanese Hisako Kawamura and Russian Boris GiItburg.

Legendary bassist, Renaud Garcia Fons brings his alternative ‘string quartet’ featuring Qanun player Serkan Halili, flamenco guitarist, Kiko Ruiz and kemenche player, Derya Turkan to team up with Scotland’s own favourite alternative quartet, Mr McFalls Chamber.

There’s a powerful celtic/classical fusion with Welsh harpist, Catrin Finch and Irish fiddler extraordinaire, Aoife Ni Bhriain. Clarinettist Julian Bliss returns to perform Gershwin with his Septet, and Mozart with Opus 13.

ENF Founder and Chair, Donald MacDonald CBE, said: “From the very start, I believed that the East Neuk of Fife was a natural location for a music festival: this beautiful place has a bit of a holiday feel about it which brings out the best in artists and audiences. It has been a great pleasure to watch it thrive and mature.”

ENF Director Svend McEwan-Brown said: “When we started ENF we were warned that few festivals survive even their first year, so it is fantastic to look back on 20 very happy years.

