Eddi Reader has become a new guide to Glasgow's musical heritage.

Now Eddi Reader is to become an official guide to her home city's musical hotspots - providing a commentary for an open-top bus tour.

The Scotsman music critic Fiona Shepherd has joined forces with tour company City Sightseeing Glasgow and the singer to delve into the city's musical history.

Shepherd is a co-founder of Glasgow Music City Tours, which takes fans on guided walks around some of the city’s most popular venues and sites with historic links to celebrated performers.

Reader’s commentary, which has been written with Shepherd, will chart the evolution of iconic venues like the Barrowland Ballroom, the Royal Concert Hall, King Tut's and the Hydro.

The new 90-minute audio guide will be available on open-top bus tours operating from George Square from 20 January.

Reader was born and brought up in Glasgow, where she started her musical career as a street busker.

She worked with acts like the Eurythmics, The Waterboys and Alison Moyet before forming Fairground Attraction in the mid-1980s. They shot to fame after debut single Perfect topped the UK single charts.

Reader, who has had a hugely successful solo career since the early 1990s, said: “I adore my town - it gave me music and romantic dreams that set me on a path to the future.

"I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to tell people all about the creative spirit of Glasgow, how it seeps out of every sandstone corner and shines out of every Glaswegian."From the song schools of centuries ago to the musical geniuses that inspired the world, follow me along the road while I show you the musical beauty of my town past, present and future.”

Shepherd said: “We’re delighted to be working with City Sightseeing Glasgow and Eddi Reader on the tour.

"Glasgow has such a vibrant music scene and fascinating music history, and we are delighted to share some nuggets with visitors and locals alike.

"We hope it encourages further exploration of all the sounds that the city has to offer.”Richy Graham, operations manager at City Sightseeing Glasgow, said: “Glasgow and its music legacy is famous throughout the world, so it feels only fitting to introduce a music tour to our sightseeing offering. “To have someone of Eddi’s stature delve deep into our city’s musical legacy is fantastic.

"Her knowledge, passion and love for the city and music shines through and we’ve no doubt the tour will be a massive hit with musical lovers near and far.”

Depute council leader David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life, which runs many of the city’s leading music venues, said: “Music and tourism go hand-in-hand in Glasgow, and visitors regularly cite music as a reason for coming here.

"This innovative new tour option represents a perfect partnership between City Sightseeing Glasgow and Glasgow Music City Tours.