Eurovision: Glasgow confirms bid and says it will be 'the safest of safe pairs of hands'

The city has declared it is “the safest of safe pair of hands” after hosting climate summit COP26 last year.

An official announcement confirmed Glasgow had been “working hard” on a bid since it emerged last month the UK could be asked to step in as hosts.

The council said Glasgow met all the “technical requirements” for the event, which could be worth more than £20 million for its economy, but could face competition from Edinburgh and Aberdeen, with both cities exploring potential bids.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow was used for the filming of a Netlix movie featuring Eurovision, even though the story was actually set in Edinburgh.

Glasgow would appear to be the Scottish favourite, thanks to the 14,000-capacity of the OVO Hydro, the world’s second busiest music venue in 2019.

The venue has already played host to the MOBO Awards, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

London, Manchester and Sheffield have also announced bids to host Eurovision.

When confirmation of talks between the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC first emerged last month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared her support for the event being staged in Glasgow, stating: "I can think of a perfect venue on the banks of the River Clyde.”

The OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow is expected to be at the heart of the city's bid to host Eurovision next year.

The OVO Hydro was used for the filming of a Eurovision-inspired Netflix movie largely set in Edinburgh. The Scottish capital, which is twinned with Kyiv, may look to capitalise on its Eurovision heritage after hosting the 1972 contest at the Usher Hall.

Aberdeen could be a contender thanks to the facilities at the 15,000-capacity P&J Arena.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: “Since it became a possibility that the UK might host on behalf of Ukraine, we’ve been working hard on our bid.

“We know we meet all the technical requirements, and we know Glaswegians are desperate to welcome the world with open arms.

“Time is now really short to organise the contest and, having recently hosted COP, we know Glasgow is the safest of safe pairs of hands.”

Council leader Susan Aitken previously declared it was a “complete no-brainer” for Glasgow to host Eurovision, adding: “Glasgow stands ready to welcome all Eurovision fans to their true spiritual home. We are mentioned in an ABBA song, after all. It’s meant to be.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Eurovision is a massive event with a worldwide audience. We have the city, people and infrastructure to support international events such as this, which would provide a major boost to the Aberdeen and Scottish economies, and raise the city’s profile."

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said: "Of course, I’d far rather the event was being held in Kyiv, but, as its sister city and new home to many thousands of Ukrainians, Edinburgh would be a fitting host.

“Clearly, the scale of the event has grown since 1972, but we’ll look at all options and make a decision on whether to bid as soon as we can.”