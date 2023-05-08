Register
Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live from Cumbernauld Theatre's cinema!

For the first time ever, the Eurovision Song contest is being shown in cinemas across the United Kingdom and Cumbernauld Theatre will be screening the extravaganza live from the Liverpool Arena on Saturday.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:33 BST

Some tickets still remain for the competition which has a four hour running time and will admit audiences for 7.30pm for the 8pm start.

This will kick off with a performance from last year’s winners, Kalush Orchestra who have travelled from Ukraine after taking last year’s crown.

It is hoped that the contest can be enjoyed as a shared experience with a party atmosphere in the 80-seat auditorium which opened last April, giving Cumbernauld its first cinema in decades.

Tickets are priced £19.50 and £16 for concessions. For more information, contact the Box Office on 01236 732 887.

