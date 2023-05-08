For the first time ever, the Eurovision Song contest is being shown in cinemas across the United Kingdom and Cumbernauld Theatre will be screening the extravaganza live from the Liverpool Arena on Saturday.

Some tickets still remain for the competition which has a four hour running time and will admit audiences for 7.30pm for the 8pm start.

This will kick off with a performance from last year’s winners, Kalush Orchestra who have travelled from Ukraine after taking last year’s crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hoped that the contest can be enjoyed as a shared experience with a party atmosphere in the 80-seat auditorium which opened last April, giving Cumbernauld its first cinema in decades.