Some tickets still remain for the competition which has a four hour running time and will admit audiences for 7.30pm for the 8pm start.
This will kick off with a performance from last year’s winners, Kalush Orchestra who have travelled from Ukraine after taking last year’s crown.
It is hoped that the contest can be enjoyed as a shared experience with a party atmosphere in the 80-seat auditorium which opened last April, giving Cumbernauld its first cinema in decades.
Tickets are priced £19.50 and £16 for concessions. For more information, contact the Box Office on 01236 732 887.