Cornerstone House Centre in Esk Walk will be screening the old-school musical romantic comedy ‘High Society’ for adults on Friday, September at 1.30pm.

The vintage 1956 movie, which stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra, sees playboy composer CK Dexter-Haven attempt to reclaim his beautiful ex-wife Tracy Lord before she marries another, with cynical reporter Mike Connor also caught up in the romantic complications.

Karen Lawson, Project Coordinator for Cumbernauld Family Hub at Cornerstone House Centre said: “ This is the latest in a string of film treats provided by Cornerstone House Centre for Cumbernauld citizens, following showings of The Greatest Showman, Pillow Talk, Some Like It Hot, Singin’ In The Rain, Mamma Mia!, Calamity Jane and That Touch of Mink over the past six months.

““Cumbernauld Family Hub is seeking to recreate authentic cinema experiences for local people, and we hope to bring some cheer to those facing challenging times at the moment due to the cost of living crisis and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.”