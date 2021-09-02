Starting at the Trio Chippy at Abronhill Shopping Centre at 2pm, the route will stick to the Abronhill area where the group will discuss the film’s impact on the town and its inhabitants. The walk will end in the park next to the famous Horse Chestnut tree, featured in the film’s final scenes.
Tickets are free but must be pre-booked via the Cumbernauld Theatre website
The event is supported by Scottish Government Empowering Communities Programme.
