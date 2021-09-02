Free Gregory's Girl Walk is flagged up for Saturday - here's how you can join it

A Gregory’s Girl-related walk led by Cumbernauld Theatre’s Artist-in-Residence Jim Colquhoun is finally happening on Saturday (September 4) it has now been confirmed.

Gregory's Girl

Starting at the Trio Chippy at Abronhill Shopping Centre at 2pm, the route will stick to the Abronhill area where the group will discuss the film’s impact on the town and its inhabitants. The walk will end in the park next to the famous Horse Chestnut tree, featured in the film’s final scenes.

Tickets are free but must be pre-booked via the Cumbernauld Theatre website

The event is supported by Scottish Government Empowering Communities Programme.

https://lanternhousearts.org/events/gregorys-girl-walk-with-jim-colquhoun/

