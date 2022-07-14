GUN will begin their UK acoustic tour here in Cumbernauld - here's where and when!

A top Scottish rock act are kicking off their new acoustic tour at Cumbernauld Theatre in what is the highest profile live music event at the new venue to date.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:20 am

By Clare Grant
Glasgow band GUN will be rolling up at the theatre on Friday, August 5 as part of a clutch of intimate dates. They recently delighted their fans in Spain with a tour of the country and are gearing up for the release of their new album ‘Calton Songs’ in October.

These rockers certainly know how to put on a show – they’ve played gigs with The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi and Iron Maiden, secured three UK top 20 albums and eight UK top 40 singles. Tickets cost £20/18. For more information contact the Box Office on 01236 732 887.

