Glasgow band GUN will be rolling up at the theatre on Friday, August 5 as part of a clutch of intimate dates. They recently delighted their fans in Spain with a tour of the country and are gearing up for the release of their new album ‘Calton Songs’ in October.
These rockers certainly know how to put on a show – they’ve played gigs with The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi and Iron Maiden, secured three UK top 20 albums and eight UK top 40 singles. Tickets cost £20/18. For more information contact the Box Office on 01236 732 887.