Have Oasis and Taylor Swift inspired Glasgow singers?

New research has revealed a surge in people looking for singing lessons in Scotland, with Glasgow leading the way.

Off the back of Taylor Swift’s revolutionary Eras Tour, and the monumental Oasis reunion, it seems singers across the country have been inspired.

Research by Mobile Annexe revealed that the country has seen a 10.71 per cent rise in searches for terms like ‘singing lessons’, ‘singing lessons near me’, and ‘vocal training’.

In May, the terms were only searched 13,060 times, but over the past 3 months, they’ve rocketed to an average of 14,460 searches a month.

Searches in Scotland for singing lessons are on the rise

When broken down further, the figures revealed that people in Glasgow are the most inspired, seeing a 169.59 per cent rise in searches. In May, the terms were only searched 1,480 times, but they rocketed to an average of 3,990 times a month from June to August.

Dunfermline came second with 110.71 per cent, followed by Aberdeen with 100.00 per cent.

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe, who conducted the research, said: “It’s amazing to see a new wave of singers inspired by recent music events.

“As much as we hate to admit it, there will come a time when Oasis and Taylor Swift retire for good, and the stage will be set for the next superstar."

He added: “The data shows that people are taking this seriously, and preparing to take the crown as the king or queen of music for the next generation.”