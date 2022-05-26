Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren

And with eight showings this will mark the longest run of any production at the new venue since its first ever Christmas show.

Billed as a one-man musical penned by Andy McGregor, the show was previously performed at A Pie, A Play and A Pint in Glasgow but has been reworked with a new score.

However, the actor who starred in the earlier River City's Darren Brownlie is still playing the lead of island lad Steven McPhail. The plot revolves around Steven’s realisation he is different and left wondering what lies beyond Millport, until a flamboyant drag artiste sashays into view.

Darren said: “Steven's story is one a lot of people can relate to, including myself. I think when people see the show there will be elements of it that really resonate with them.”

Sarah Price, CEO of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust Lanternhouse said: ‘Cumbernauld Theatre is proud to be producing this re-staging of Andy McGregors beautiful musical. Darren's performance quickly transports us to 1990's Millport and we are immersed in Steven's life story and what a story! didn't want the singing ever to end, I'm sure this will be a big hit with our audiences.’