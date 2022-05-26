High hopes for play that will run for eight showings at Cumbernauld Theatre at the Lanternhouse

Visitors to Millport will need no introduction to the distinctive landmark that is the Crocodile Rock but that is also the name of a play set on the island which will be performed at Cumbernauld Theatre from Saturday, June 4.

Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:36 am
Darren
And with eight showings this will mark the longest run of any production at the new venue since its first ever Christmas show.

Billed as a one-man musical penned by Andy McGregor, the show was previously performed at A Pie, A Play and A Pint in Glasgow but has been reworked with a new score.

However, the actor who starred in the earlier River City's Darren Brownlie is still playing the lead of island lad Steven McPhail. The plot revolves around Steven’s realisation he is different and left wondering what lies beyond Millport, until a flamboyant drag artiste sashays into view.

    Darren said: “Steven's story is one a lot of people can relate to, including myself. I think when people see the show there will be elements of it that really resonate with them.”

    Sarah Price, CEO of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust Lanternhouse said: ‘Cumbernauld Theatre is proud to be producing this re-staging of Andy McGregors beautiful musical. Darren's performance quickly transports us to 1990's Millport and we are immersed in Steven's life story and what a story! didn't want the singing ever to end, I'm sure this will be a big hit with our audiences.’

    The show is suitable for over 14s. For tickets see www.lanternhousearts.org or call 01236 732887

