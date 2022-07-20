Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ with its rural Connemara backdrop is coming to the venue on Thursday, September 1 and is in fact the first stop-off point on a tour of Scotland by Rapure Theatre company.

Writer Martin McDonagh already knows about hard-hitting drama as he went on to write ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ and this dark comedy thriller gave some clue as to what he had the ability to conjure up.



His writing here was described by The Guardian as “crackling with emotional fire and the blackest of black comedy which is both hilarious and horrific.”

His handiwork puts the focus on the isolated life Maureen Folan and her demanding manipulative mother Mag with whom she shares a home.

A potential escape route appears when Maureen quite unexpectedly acquires an admirer but Mag has other ideas and the conflict between mother and daughter intensifies, leading to a truly shocking conclusion.

A spokesperson for Motherwell Theatre said: “We are proud to be working with Rapture Theatre to produce their latest play which opens with us.”

The production includes scenes of violence, cruelty and strong language.