Kilmardinny House push the boat out with a host of festive events.

A feast of festive attractions will take place at Kilmardinny House - including a Christmas Fayre and scrumptious lunches.

Kilmardinny have a raft of events coming up.

The A-listed building in Bearsden will be the spectacular venue for a selection box of events:

Saturday 26 November - Festive Wreath Making Workshop11.30am and 2.30pm

Gain a new skill this festive season. Joined by local florist Rose n' Thyme, participants can make their own festive door garland, while enjoying a glass of fizz and festive treats. Places are limited so book to reserve your spot - £75 per person.

Sunday 4 December - Christmas Fayre11am-3pm (free entry)

Yule not want to miss the Kilmardinny Christmas Fayre, with a variety of stallholders offering unique gift ideas, including art, candles, jewellery and cards. Enjoy a leisurely shopping spree then relax in the theatre with a festive film and a cosy tea/coffee and cakes.

Friday 16 December - Drag Queen Xmas Party

7pm-midnight

It's party time - join the dashing drag queens for an occasion to remember - including a glass of fizz on arrival, a festive three-course feast, a round of bingo and then dancing to the sounds of the Kilmardinny DJ. Tickets costs £45 per person.

Thursday 22 December - Christmas Lunches

12.30-4pm

Warm up for Christmas by enjoying a beautiful two-course festive lunch - with a glass of fizz or mulled wine on arrival - whilst listening to festive entertainment from classically-trained pianist Graham Cordiner. Tickets are priced at £30 per person.

For tickets or further information, call 07977 034355 / 0141 777 3090 or email [email protected]

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust runs Kilmardinny House - 50 Kilmardinny Avenue, Bearsden - on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council.

Kilmardinny House provides the perfect backdrop for Christmas parties, celebrations and occasions, large and small (minimum numbers apply). Get in touch for more details if you’re looking for a party venue.

