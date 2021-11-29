Kirkintilloch community cinema returns with Christmas classics

Elf

The Your Kirky is screening classic films Elf and It’s A Wonderful Life on Saturday December 11.

New release Spencer – based on a Christmas Princess Diana spent at Sandringham in the early nineties - is also being screened.

Due to the Town Hall currently remaining unavailable, the community cinema screenings take place at St Mary’s Church Hall.

It's A Wonderful Life

Tickets are available online at www.yourkirky.com/cinema or

from CreateED at 46 Cowgate - adults £5 and children £3.

Whilst the focus for the team is still very much on providing it’s usual high-quality cinema-style experience for everyone – this time there is the added element of Covid safety required.

Nigel Rooke from Your Kirky said: “The Kirky Picture Palace was a roaring success pre-Covid and we’re really keen to bring it back to the town, where we’re sure it’ll once again be well-supported by the community.

"We’re also really conscious that some people may still feel uneasy about larger indoor events.

“Amongst many safety measures, the team will have in place stringent cleaning protocols before, during and after screenings; and we’ll be asking all those over 12 to wear face masks, provide details

for tracing purposes, keep distance in queues and hand sanitise on entry.

"We want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe environment but also ask people to play their part and comply will all measures and not attend if they are at all worried they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Despite any changes required due to Covid we’re really going to try and pull out all the stops so that everyone has a great trip out.

“In our 2018 consultation everyone – young and old – told us they wanted to see Cinema back in Kirky.

"And Your Kirky are keen to do that once again!

"We are continuing our partnership with Regional Screen Scotland and IndyCinema.