The first trailer for an origin story about the universe’s best travelled toy, Buzz Lightyear, has been shared online.

Buzz Lightyear first appeared in Pixar’s Tory Story in 1995 and his last sojourn to infinity and beyond was in Tory Story 4 in 2019.

First voiced by, Tim Robins, Buzz Lightyear along with all of the other characters in Disney Pixar’s Toy Story movies were cherished by millions.

As an obvious consequence of an origin story, the producers decided to cast younger actor, Chris Evans, as the new man to voice Buzz Lightyear.

The teaser trailer lasts just over 90 seconds.