Live music boost for Cumbernauld continues with more upcoming gigs at Cumbernauld Theatre

On Saturday (October 30) contemporary Scottish folk group Breabach will be taking to the stage, showcasing the sounds that have their roots in the Highlands and Islands but take on their own momentum as the band hammer out their own compositions from its Glasgow base.

And music fans have only a week to wait after that for James Grant to appear with his own show on Saturday November 6.

There will be another staging of the theatres’s own Homebird Sessions on Sunday, November 7 with Elaine Lennon and Boo Hewerdine.

In between the music making, the legal comedy ‘The Dock Brief’ will be performed in a socially distanced environment on Sunday. October 31.