Men in Kilts series 2: Travel docuseries to return to TV screens

Men in Kilts will return to screens for a second series, it has been confirmed. The travel show, which followed Outlander stars Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan around Scotland, will this time be set in New Zealand.

An official statement from Starz reads: "Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history.”

The first series was an eight part travel docuseries, which is the brainchild of Sam Heughan, saw him and his fellow Outlander co-star Graham McTavish journey through Scotland on a road trip of discovery – covering everything from food and drink to fashion and ghosts. It was shown in the UK earlier this year after a successful run in America.

Men in Kilts will return for a second season. Picture: Starz

The aim of the programme is to educate viewers - and the actors themselves - about the rich history of their homeland, visiting battle sites and other iconic landmarks across the country. Series two will continue this theme but in Graham’s homeland of New Zealand.

This isn’t the duos first collaboration outside of Outlander, they recently co-wrote the award-winning book Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other and the Clanlands Alamanac, which went on sale in November.

Heughan and McTavish filmed the first series last year, after it was put on hold during lockdown. Viewers could watch them attempt to cook fresh seafood with chef Tony Singh, discover Graham’s ancestral home, get kitted out in kilts from Edinburgh’s Stewart Christies & Co and visit Glencoe and Culloden.

Last year Sam Heughan chatted all things whisky with us on our podcast, Scran, including why he chose a blend over a single malt, how filming Outlander made him fall in love with Scotland again and how The Sassenach was almost made in America.