What are the most searched for music festivals in 2025, and where does Glastonbury sit on the list?
- What are the music festivals that people have searched for in 2025?
- A study shows that no less than two UK festivals have appeared in the top ten list provided after a recent study.
- But who came out on top - and where did Glastonbury end up in the top ten, if at all?
The bulk of the UK’s summer festivals are about to kick off very shortly, with Bearded Theory and Slam Dunk Festival due to take place this week and Download next month.
But are these the music festivals that most people on the internet are searching for? And is Glastonbury the most searched-for event, owing to its popularity and hotly coveted tickets each year?
The team at QR Code Generator wondered just that, and issued a study to determine which festivals around the world people are searching for the most. Is there as much interest in Isle of Wight as there is Roskilde, or are fans more entranced by the stunning visuals at Tomorrowland than the iconic burning at Burning Man?
Here’s the top ten most searched-for music festivals this year, including their search volumes (based on the search terms used, detailed below). Are any set to be added to your 2025 calendar, especially since Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2025?
Methodology
To determine the most searched-for festivals, the team analysed Google Keyword Planner data for average monthly search volumes over the 12-month period from April 2024 to March 2025.
This involved compiling search data for each festival across various related terms, including specific queries like '[festival] 2025 dates,' '[festival] lineup,' and '[festival] tickets,' as well as broader searches such as '[festival] festival,' '[festival] location,' and 'When is [festival].'
The combined average monthly search volume for each festival was then calculated and used to rank them from the highest to the lowest number of searches."
The 10 most searched for musical festivals in 2025
10. Bonnaroo - June 12 - 15 2025
- Monthly Searches: 252,527
This iconic four-day music and arts festival returns to Manchester, Tennessee, promising a diverse line-up across multiple stages. Prepare for an immersive journey with performances from headliners like Luke Combs (Bonnaroo's first-ever country headliner), King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, John Summit and Olivia Rodrigo. The festival also boasts a star-studded After Hours line-up, pop-up parties, and the innovative Infinity Stage!
9. Roskilde Festival - June 28 - July 5 2025
- Monthly Searches: 276,798
Denmark's legendary Roskilde Festival is back for 8 days of music, art, and activism! As one of Europe's largest non-profit festivals, it promises an electrifying blend of genres. The 2025 line-up already features incredible artists like Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Fontaines D.C., Doechii, Nine Inch Nails, Tyla, Arca, Schoolboy Q, Deftones, FKA Twigs, Jamie xx and many more. Get ready for an unparalleled festival experience, with proceeds supporting humanitarian work.
8. Rolling Loud - Rolling Loud California: March 15 - 16 2025
- Monthly Searches: 376,549
Rolling Loud California transformed Hollywood Park in LA into the ultimate hip-hop haven earlier this year, with over 75 artists spanning two epic days. This year’s headliners included A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and a special guest spot from Peso Pluma.
7. Rock in Rio - Lisbon: Mid to Late June 2025 (speculated June 20-28)
- Monthly Searches: 388,644
This iconic festival, with roots in Brazil and a strong presence in Lisbon, is gearing up for another monumental edition in 2025 at Parque Tejo Lisboa. While the official line-up is a closely guarded secret, expect a show-stopping array of international talent, reflecting past headliners like Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, and Queen. Rock in Rio is more than just music; it's a multiverse of entertainment promising an unforgettable experience.
6. Isle of Wight Festival - June 19 - 22 2025
- Monthly Searches: 390,957
The legendary Isle of Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park, Newport, from June 19th to 22nd, 2025! Get ready to make friends for life and memories that last a lifetime with an incredible line-up. Headliners already announced include music icons Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.
5. Burning Man - August 24 - September 1 2025
- Monthly Searches: 539,490
Step into Black Rock City, Nevada, for the world's most unique and inclusive arts festival, Burning Man! From August 24 to September 1, 2025, immerse yourself in a vibrant metropolis dedicated to radical inclusion, self-expression, and communal effort. This year's theme, "Tomorrow Today," invites participants to imagine and create the future. While headliners in the traditional sense aren't announced, expect countless immersive art installations, performances, and spontaneous collaborations from a global community.
4. Glastonbury - June 25 - 29 2025
- Monthly Searches: 1,042,466
Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm, Pilton, from June 25th to 29th, 2025, for another legendary celebration of contemporary performing arts! This world-renowned event promises an electrifying mix of music and culture. The headlining acts confirmed to grace the iconic Pyramid Stage are The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with the legendary Rod Stewart confirmed for the Sunday 'Legends' slot.
3. Lollapalooza - July 31 - August 3 2025
- Monthly Searches: 1,307,167
Lollapalooza is back for four days of non-stop music and fun in Grant Park, Chicago, from July 31st to August 3rd, 2025! This genre-defying festival will once again showcase the music industry's biggest names alongside emerging artists across nine stages. Confirmed headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii. Beyond the music, explore Chow Town's diverse food vendors and family-friendly activities at Kidzapalooza.
2. Coachella - April 11 - 13 & April 18 - 20 2025
- Monthly Searches: 1,447,589
The iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned for two incredible weekends: April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California! The star-studded line-up spanning rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic, and indie included Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Thanks to their fantastic YouTube streaming coverage, the vibrant world of music, art installations, and unforgettable performances across multiple stages were broadcast to the wider world - for those who missed out on tickets.
1. Tomorrowland - July 18 - 20 & July 25 - 27 2025
- Monthly Searches: 1,698,347
The world's most enchanting electronic dance music festival, Tomorrowland, invites you to De Schorre Park for two spectacular weekends: July 18-20 and July 25-27, 2025! Unite with hundreds of thousands of attendees from over 200 countries for an immersive experience across 16 dynamic stages. Prepare for unforgettable performances from global icons like Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte and Armin van Buuren, alongside many more of the biggest names in electronic music.
