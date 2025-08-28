The annual MTV Video Music Awards is set to take over New York in over a week (September 7), as the cream of the musical crop congregates under the roof of the UBS Arena for what, in previous years, has been an awards show full of surprises, drama and the odd tree climbing.
This year sees Lady Gaga lead the nominations with 12 nods to her name, closely followed by her one-time collaborator Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10, but all three could break records on the evening, one of which perhaps not the record they want to break too.
VegasInsider has collected a list of all the records that could be broken at the upcoming ceremony, and we’ve selected the 16 artists who could break, extend, or tie some significant records that have been held, in some cases, for several years.
1. The Weeknd
The Weeknd could join a select group of artists who have won multiple Video of the Year trophies. He won for 'Blinding Lights' in 2020, and a win in 2025 would be his second. Additionally, a win for 'Timeless' could make it the first male collaboration to ever win the Video of the Year award. He also has the chance to become the sole record holder for the most wins in the Best R&B Video category with a third trophy. | Getty Images for Live Nation
2. SZA
SZA is nominated to become the sole record holder for the most wins in the Best R&B Video category, as she is currently tied with four other artists with two wins each. A win for her third trophy would also make her the first artist to win the category for three consecutive years. | David Hepburn
3. MGK
MGK is a contender to tie Nirvana's record for the most wins in the Best Alternative category. He has won twice before and is nominated for a third win, which would put him on par with Nirvana's three wins. | Getty Images for Coachella
4. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny could make VMA history by becoming only the second artist to win the Artist of the Year award on multiple occasions, a record currently held solely by Taylor Swift. He previously won the award in 2022 and is nominated again in 2025.
| Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images