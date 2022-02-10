Rabbie

This is the first time Cumbernauld can lay claim to its own cinema in two generations but a host of exciting new productions are on the billing long before the grand opening.

The theatre will stage its first drama ‘The Ghosting of Rabbie Burns’ on Saturday (February 12) in its first ever full year of performing on the Cumbernauld Academy campus.

However, the board has emphasised that there are innovations galore as the new venue will be staging live music performances in its main and studio theatre, a stand-up comedy programme called Lanternhouse Laughs and a puppet and animation show during the Easter holidays.

Other highlights include a number of community arts initiatives through the wide-reaching Take Part scheme.

Sarah Price, Chief Executive of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, said: “I’m so excited to be announcing the Spring/Summer season for Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse and to be heralding the long-awaited opening of our cinema in April. We have enjoyed terrific feedback from our visitors since launching Lanternhouse in October last year.

“Along with our Board and staff team I am delighted to see so many people enjoying the range of arts programming we have to offer and look forward to opening our doors for this new season shortly.”

"Our Spring/Summer programme also includes a number of socially engaged arts projects including a community radio/podcast project creating short digital radio shows that explore the social history of Cumbernauld through verbatim storytelling, and Tricky Hat’s The Flames.

"This is is a performance company for creative people aged 50 plus who wish to create high quality, collaborative work. I