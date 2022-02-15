Called Lanternhouse Laughs, the theatre has got on board with Edinburgh-based Gilded Balloon and the first comedy night takes place next Saturday (February 26) with acts including Cumbernauld's very own Stu Who?

The event will be compèred by the star of BBC’s Scot Squad, award-winning comedian Chris Forbes who has gigged the world over and has supported Kevin Bridges on tour.

Other names on the line up are Glaswegian Kathleen Hughes whose work has been showcased on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News and BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack plus Londoner Rae Brogan.

Doors open at 7.30pm, starts at 8.00pm. The show is suitable for over 18s.