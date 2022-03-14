Rehearsals for the tragedy by William Shakespeare are in their final stages by the performers of Company of Wolves who will take to the stage on Thursday and Friday. In addition to two 7.30pm showings, there is an additional 11am showing on Friday.

Director Ewan Downie said: “Julius Caesar is a play about civilisation in crisis, about power and about the human cost of false beliefs, themes that will resonate strongly with contemporary audiences. I wanted to explore the far reaches of storytelling, so the entire world of the play will be created by an extraordinary cast of five.”