If you thought it was expensive to see Oasis in Knebworth in 1996, wait until you see what inflation has done in 2025.

This week, one of the most anticipated reunions in music history takes place.

Oasis’ 2025 reunion shows kick off with their show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with anticipation at a fever pitch.

However - how much more expensive is it to see Oasis in 2025 compared to their triumphant shows in Knebworth back in 1996?

One of the biggest musical reunions in history is finally upon us, as the brothers Gallagher head to Cardiff this week for the first of Oasis’ reunion shows this year.

With anticipation at an all time high for a reunion that only a few years ago seemed stranger than fiction, those who have had the privilege of listening to sound checks ahead of the band’s show at the Principality Stadium have already had nothing but positive things to say about what has been heard so far.

The first show’s fervent excitement among fans has led to older fans harking back to the hallowed 1996 performances the band undertook at Knebworth; a time when Cool Britannia was at an all time high, the infamous ‘Battle of Britpop’ was covered on the front pages of many newspapers and magazines, and the event felt like you had to ‘be there now,’ to paraphrase Oasis.

However, we are still living in a cost of living crisis, and with inflation having risen over the decades, some fans have complained about the cost of Oasis tickets - in part thanks to the drama surrounding the dynamic pricing system used by Ticketmaster when the tickets went on sale.

So just how much more expensive is it to see Oasis, or even pick up items ahead of seeing the group on their 2025 tour? Spring decided to take a look at the price of seeing the band and picking up certain items dedicated to the group this year in comparison to their 1996 Knebworth shows.

Unsurprisingly, their results paint quite the expensive picture.

The science part (methodology)

Spring’s 1996 prices were compiled based on historical data available as of June 2025, acknowledging that these figures may incorporate some averages to provide a representative baseline. Current prices were then sourced from market data also current as of June 2025 to present these results.

How much more expensive has it become to see Oasis in 2025 compared to 1996?

Starting with the most crucial element – the ticket to see the band – the cost has skyrocketed. In August 1996, a standing ticket to witness Oasis at Knebworth was a mere £22.50. Fast forward to 2025, and the cheapest general admission standing ticket for their reunion shows stands at £148.50. This represents a staggering 560% increase, with some fans paying even more due to the controversial dynamic pricing system employed by Ticketmaster.

The cost of refreshments at a gig has also seen a substantial rise. In August 1996, the average price of a pint of beer was a modest £1.75; today, that figure has soared to £4.83. For wine enthusiasts, a 175ml glass of wine, which reportedly cost £1.30 in 1996, is now priced at £5.17. Those seeking a ‘Supersonic’ buzz will find that a gin and tonic has more than tripled in price, increasing from £2.00 to £7.25. Even a simple packet of crisps, a staple snack, has gone from 30p to £1.10.

Beyond the concert experience itself, the price of iconic Oasis-related fashion items has also climbed. Adidas Gazelle trainers, a footwear choice synonymous with the Gallagher brothers, have seen their price almost double, increasing from £45 in 1996 to £85 in 2025.

Interestingly, the Adidas Originals tracksuit top, another staple of the band's look, has increased by a comparatively modest £15 over almost 30 years, rising from £50 to £65 – a 30% increase, but for those wanting a piece of the 2025 tour, a sky-blue t-shirt with the original Oasis logo will set fans back £30, a significant jump from the £14 price tag at Knebworth.

Even daily essentials reflect this inflationary trend. A litre of unleaded petrol, which cost 56p in 1996, is now £1.37.

These figures collectively paint a clear picture: while the excitement for Oasis's reunion is at an all-time high, the financial outlay for fans in 2025 is considerably steeper than it was during the height of Cool Britannia.

Are you heading to see Oasis on their 2025 reunion tour, and did you see them at Knebworth? Share your experiences of their hallowed 1996 gig and let us know if things were as cheap as the data states by leaving a comment down below.